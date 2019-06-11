Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,566 shares of company stock worth $3,373,370. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

