Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $209.58 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00019995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, OKEx, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Nano has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $209.58 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,879.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.51 or 0.03120427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.01734993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.04935386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01095820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00104773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.01010895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00323413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Bitinka, Koinex, Nanex, Binance, Gate.io, CoinEx, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

