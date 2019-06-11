Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 195,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,157. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Andrew Lo bought 2,424,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,765,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,316,191.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 180.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.