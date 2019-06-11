Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 195,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,157. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 180.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
