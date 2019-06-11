Musicoin (MUSIC) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Musicoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Musicoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $3,535.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Musicoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.03097504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00104664 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin (CRYPTO:MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,606,386,948 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org . The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Musicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.