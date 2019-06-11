Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $245.34

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.34 and last traded at $243.99, with a volume of 419200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $216.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $188.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 813.48%. The business had revenue of $371.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth $308,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 25.8% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Msci by 35.6% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 128,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

