Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Movado Group stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.99. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $689,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,455.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1,038.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

