Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zephirin Group began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:LK opened at $18.45 on Tuesday.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

