Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/moors-cabot-inc-lowers-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-nysepm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.