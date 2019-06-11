Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $47,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,006 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

MNST opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/monster-beverage-corp-nasdaqmnst-shares-sold-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.