Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,439,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 696,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,382,000 after acquiring an additional 723,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 273,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,473. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

