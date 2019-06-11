MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $367.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $369.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.90.

In related news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total value of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,481,451.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,518 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

