Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 828,782 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828,782 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,656,024,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,074 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,477,000 after acquiring an additional 669,104 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 828,782 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-sells-828782-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-nysebac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.