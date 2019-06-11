Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 828,782 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828,782 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,656,024,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,074 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,477,000 after acquiring an additional 669,104 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.
In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
