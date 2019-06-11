Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,465 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Anthem by 24,845.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,122,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $667,351,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,241,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,995,000 after purchasing an additional 979,273 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $219,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.20. 516,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $226.23 and a one year high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a $338.00 target price on Anthem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.87.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

