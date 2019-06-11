Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco International Development from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

MDEVF stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Melco International Development has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

