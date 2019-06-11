Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $15.05 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,020,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,750,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,644,000 after purchasing an additional 600,059 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.32. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

