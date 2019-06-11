Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,324.89.

GOOGL opened at $1,082.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $741.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

