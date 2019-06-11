Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,698 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.84.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,271. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 201.77% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

