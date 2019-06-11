Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,959 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $173,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,576 shares of company stock valued at $38,416,671. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,058. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

