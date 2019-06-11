Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Medtronic stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

