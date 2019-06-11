Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,357,305,000 after acquiring an additional 199,456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.13.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $351.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $358.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/mcmillion-capital-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-lockheed-martin-co-nyselmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.