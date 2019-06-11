Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $201.30 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $206.39. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.