MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,132.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,465 shares of company stock worth $29,224,484. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.43.

NYSE:MKC opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $103.83 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

