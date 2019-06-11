Maxcoin Achieves Market Cap of $907,826.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a market cap of $907,826.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.01883543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00075159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00355864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012113 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007506 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009733 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

