Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $54.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.39 million to $54.66 million. Materialise posted sales of $52.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $223.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.06 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $251.05 million, with estimates ranging from $249.76 million to $252.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.51 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Materialise by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Materialise by 87.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.32 million, a P/E ratio of 209.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Materialise has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

