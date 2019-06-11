Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $1,575,700.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,498,800.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $776,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $780,350.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $775,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $1,567,300.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $776,700.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $1,549,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $1,555,500.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $772,000.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

