Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.29. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 2513296 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,400 shares of company stock worth $83,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNK. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $778.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.19, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,518,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

