Mallcoin Price Tops $0.0038 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. In the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $677,711.00 and approximately $15,492.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00405091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.02345463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00156618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com . Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

