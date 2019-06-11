Loews Corp Sells 500 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Loews Corp lessened its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,275,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,878,000 after acquiring an additional 91,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,145,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,909,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,267,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,229 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

AXS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. 5,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,251. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.16). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Loews Corp Sells 500 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/loews-corp-sells-500-shares-of-axis-capital-holdings-limited-nyseaxs.html.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.