Loews Corp Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX)

Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 624.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 152.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.15 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.92. 746,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,151. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$12.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -13.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Loews Corp Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/loews-corp-raises-stake-in-barrick-gold-corp-tseabx.html.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.