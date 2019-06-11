Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.
Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $28.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Level One Bancorp
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
