Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

