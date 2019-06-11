Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Reduced by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 150.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

LDOS stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

