Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $88.69 Million Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $88,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qiagen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Qiagen by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qiagen by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

