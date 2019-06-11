Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 328.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $124,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

NYSE SU traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,899. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/lazard-asset-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-suncor-energy-inc-nysesu.html.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.