Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

LNDC opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 30,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $258,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Landec by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Landec by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

