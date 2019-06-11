KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) will report sales of $70.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $70.52 million. KNOT Offshore Partners reported sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full-year sales of $282.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $283.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.58 million, with estimates ranging from $281.45 million to $281.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE KNOP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.96. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 34.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

