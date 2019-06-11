King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $19.06 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.92.

ADP stock opened at $167.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $168.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In related news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $19.06 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/king-luther-capital-management-corp-has-19-06-million-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-nasdaqadp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.