Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,628 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,628 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PQ Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of PQG opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ineos Investments Partnership sold 32,909,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $506,141,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

