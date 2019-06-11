Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,016 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn acquired 1,933 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $205,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock worth $2,568,469. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.12 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

