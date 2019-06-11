Keith Rupert Murdoch Buys 600,000 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $20,562,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 600,000 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $20,424,000.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.60. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $630,837,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5,058.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,104 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,571,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,306,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,151,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

