KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 279,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,787 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 1,905,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,475,234. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

