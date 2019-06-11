KC Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,998. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

