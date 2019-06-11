Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) were down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,443,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 843,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.77 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,509.88% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 342,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

