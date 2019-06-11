JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 38,746,167 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,384,000 after buying an additional 2,311,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $182,400,000. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 649,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after buying an additional 629,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/jpmorgan-chase-co-nysejpm-holdings-increased-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.