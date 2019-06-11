JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 91,605 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 536.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 81,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $573,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 63,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,552,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,574. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

