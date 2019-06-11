JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Trading Up 5.1%

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 800,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 326,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JW.A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/john-wiley-sons-cl-a-nysejw-a-trading-up-5-1.html.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.