John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

