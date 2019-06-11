Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0233

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $159,053.00 and $27,108.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00404717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02350042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00155347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

