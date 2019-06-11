Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,867 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 938.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

SBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

