Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEO. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,820 shares of company stock worth $3,151,706 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.