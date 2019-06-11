Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 66.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,758,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4,324.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,569. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

